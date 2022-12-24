Rabuka acknowledges Bainimarama’s leadership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is giving former ministers time to have a formal farewell with their staff as they vacate office.

Speaking after taking his oath of allegiance to office, Rabuka says Fiji’s democracy works.

The Prime Minister acknowledges the work done by the former FijiFirst government.

“We appreciate what they have done. Some could have been better. But we have to get in there first to see how they have done and what’s left for us to complete. We have six months of the last budget to run.”

Rabuka says he has spoken with former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

“I just told him thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for Fiji and we will continue to build on it.”

Rabuka says it will now be about building for the future.

The three Deputy Prime Ministers also welcomed their appointment as they are now ready to serve Fijians.

Manoa Kamikamica says he is honoured to serve.

“It’s an honour and very humbling. We started this journey about two years ago not knowing what the result will be so it’s just an honour to be part of a new future for Fiji.”

Viliame Gavoka, who is also the Minister for Tourism, welcomes his appointment, and although he is not new to the industry, he looks forward to growing it.

“I look after tourism and civil aviation which is challenging and I love being back into the industry and we expect some significant growth over the coming years.”

Professor Biman Prasad particularly thanked his predecessor, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“It’s not going to be an easy job and I want to thank my predecessor Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. We’ve had a lot of exchanges in parliament but there is nothing personal about it.”

In giving his Christmas message, the Prime Minister thanked Fijians for exercising their democratic right to vote.

He has also thanked the Military and the Police for maintaining law and order while the democratic process was taking place.