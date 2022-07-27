Rabi and Kioa people to become citizens

Kioa Islands. [File Photo]

The Fiji Immigration Department is working on providing citizenship to the people of Rabi and Kioa islands.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Inia Seruiratu confirmed this in parliament.

The Minister was responding to Opposition MP, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who sought clarification on the citizenship of people from the two communities.

Ratu Naiqama asked the government if members of the Rabi and Kioa communities hold citizenship in Fiji or are governed by their sovereign countries.

Seruiratu says they are working to address this issue.

“I remember, when I was acting in Prime Minister’s portfolio – this is something that is being sorted out between immigration and the two councils. This is not only for Rabi and Kioa – there are even immigration issues involved in the whole Pacific Island countries, Tongans who have been here… came as students. “

Seruiratu says there is work currently underway between the Fiji Immigration Department and the Rabi and Kioa councils to regularize and issue citizenship to members of these two communities.