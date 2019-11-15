R.C Manubhai clears the air on fake news spread on ammunition

R. C. Manubhai & Co. Pte Ltd has labelled fake news spread by Facebook trolls as a sick attempt to incite fear and hate.

This comes as some are claiming on the social media platform that “Indo-Fijians are buying ammunition to go to war with the iTaukei”.

R. C Manubhai imports hunting grade ammunition which is provided to licensed farmers who hunt pigeons, wild pigs and wild dogs.

Director, Bhavesh Kumar says it is quite sad that Facebook trolls have decided to spread this fake news causing fear among Fijians and discrediting the company which has served Fijians for decades.

Kumar stressed that ammunition is only released to farmers who have a valid license obtained from the Fijian Police Force on yearly basis adding that they also have strict procedures, guidelines and documentation requirements for any ammunition to be released to a licenced gun owner.

He says this is then further audited by the Police department.

Kumar is also urging Fijians to be wary of fake news on Facebook.