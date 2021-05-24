Quiet Diwali for Labasa family

It’s a quiet Diwali in the Northern Division with many families only just making and preparing enough to celebrate the day and its meaning.

The family of seven have been living here for almost 20-years and this is the first time they are not celebrating on a grand scale.

Rashneel Chand’s family of Vatudova in Labasa says the Diwali celebration this year is compared to previous years.

The family hopes that just for a day, people forget about COVID-19 celebrate the true meaning of Diwali – the triumph of light over darkness, good over bad.