Quick response saves housing block

Quick action by firefighters saved a housing block from being destroyed earlier this afternoon.

Two fire trucks from the Labasa Fire Station responded to an emergency call at the Lajonia HART around 1 pm.

They managed to put out the fire, stopping it from spreading to the other flats.

There are four flats in the housing block. Only two are partially destroyed.

Koleta Mainatewa who lives in one of the flats says they are lucky the flats were empty at the time of the incident.

She was at work when she received a call regarding the fire.

Her four children were at school.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Police are currently at the scene.