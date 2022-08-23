Quick response saves woman

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with members of the public to talk about their personal issues or seek help from professionals rather than resorting to drastic actions.

This comes after a team of officers rescued a woman in her 20s who had jumped off the Rewa Bridge this morning.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a team from the Nausori Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving a report that a person had jumped off the bridge.

He says an officer jumped into the water and managed to rescue the woman with the assistance of other officers.

ACP Khan says the woman regained consciousness after an officer applied first aid and CPR.

He says the woman was rushed to the Nausori Health Center, where she remains admitted.

This is the second case in two days where a person has jumped off the Rewa Bridge.

Also this month, a corpse was found at the creek near Caubati Junction.

An eye witness had seen the victim jump into the creek the night before his body was found.