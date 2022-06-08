Questions over effectiveness of stop work orders

[File Photo]

Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the stop-work order issued by the Lands Ministry to curb illegal sand and gravel extraction.

According to the Auditor General’s Report on Compliance Audit Report Relating to COVID-19 Response, 46 stop-work order notices were issued by the Lands Ministry.

Public Accounts Committee Member Aseri Radrodro claims these have been ineffective as illegal operations still continue.

“The Auditor-General has highlighted some instances where stop-work order notices have been given but they were ineffective because operators still operate. And in some instances, the copies of the stop order were not given to the police post nearest to the site and therefore the operator still operate despite the stop-work order been issued.”

Director Lands Irena Nayacalevu says the Ministry is hoping to enter into a memorandum of agreement with police to curb this issue.

“The exercise that we are currently working on now is the policing of the hot spots to ensure that there is reduced illegal activity and we have involved the Police in this. We are devising have a memorandum of agreement with them to try and work with them so that we can actually bring them to court and charge them for the crime they have committed.”

Nayacalevu says the 46 operators identified could not be penalized because they had not been issued licenses for extraction in the first place.

The Lands Ministry clarifies that the i-Taueki Lands Trust Board also issues licenses depending on the ownership of the resources.