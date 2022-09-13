Queen bees re-introduced in Fiji

Italian Queen Bee.

Twenty pure Italian queen bees have been reintroduced to Fiji after 20 years.

The queen bees were imported to Fiji under the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Bees Project in May.

While officiating the handing over of the improved bee genetics to farmers in Legalega, Nadi Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the project will boost honey production and income.

“I hope this initiative significantly improves production at the farm level and farm household income and of course at the national level.”



Handing over the improved bee genetics to bee farmers in Legalega. [Photo: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Dr. Reddy says ten queens are to be kept by the Ministry and the remaining ten will be given to the Fiji Beekeepers Association.

Selected farmers were also given solar wax melters and wax embossing machines to help process bees’ wax and also enable the production of wax foundation sheets.