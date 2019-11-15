Quarantined Fijians in good health

The two Fijians currently under quarantine at the Whangaparaoa Naval Base in Auckland, New Zealand have not shown any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Joe Racaca who was evacuated on an Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan in China on Wednesday, says they’ve been isolated and health officials are carrying out regular medical checks.

Speaking from the quarantine site, Racaca told FBC News that all 198 passengers are being well looked after and are in constant contact with family.

“Yesterday was day one of our quarantine so it’s basically the same thing. We went through various medical checks. They check us one by one. So they take our temperature. They do some other test and ask questions. It going to be an ongoing process for the 14 days. But right now no one is showing any of the symptoms so it’s quite good. If someone does show the symptoms then they will be taken to another off site quarantine so that’s what we’ve been told so far.”

The 32-year-old was studying Cartography in Wuhan under a Chinese government scholarship.

“I have never encountered anything like this before. It’s not like a natural cyclone where we are prepared. This one is totally new. I was thinking it’s more like what you see in the movies but what I’ve encountered here in New Zealand is total different. They are very friendly. This quarantine area is just like a camp. We are free to roam around outside but we do take precautions, we still wear masks and use sanitizers to also protect the staff that are taking care of us.”

The other Fiji national quarantined in Auckland is Sylvia Nandani.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete earlier confirmed the two will remain isolated for two weeks to ensure they are clear of the Coronavirus.

Dr Waqainabete says the two will be released once the all-clear is given.