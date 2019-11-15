Quarantine should not be used to hinder trade

Quarantine of export products should not be used as a means to curb trade.

Regional trade and stabilizing economies has been a recurring topic this week.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that export markets need to realize that unnecessary quarantine procedures hinder trade.

“Trade standards are very important. This is why we need to also understand that quarantine should not be used as a means to stop our trade too, if indeed if it is not necessarily something that is highly required to protect the bio-security or the environmental standards of various other countries”.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the Pacific is perfectly positioned to identify and tap into new markets sources.