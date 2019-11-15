Quality service provision a must for Government entities: Kumar

Quality service delivery is a requirement for all Government Ministries.

This is the statement made by the Employment Minister Parveen Kumar while launching the Ministry’s customer charter and toll-free line this morning.

Kumar says doing justice to customers is essential in driving continuous growth of Fiji’s economy which has increasingly become service-oriented.

“This new initiative will enable the Ministry to improve its customer relations, especially efficient delivery of services to you as we have committed in our customer charter. This achievement will greatly contribute to facilitating processes and enhancing the Ministry’s role in employment”.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti is urging employers to adopt the new strategy to boost customer service delivery.

“Very important function in the economy for us as Employers. We have 9 Councils in the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and our members need to access this kind of services. And quiet often they don’t know who the go-to person is. And therefore, this kind of initiative opens up the door for our members to be able to access the services that this Ministry provide”.

The new call centre will enable the Employment Ministry to receive requests, complaints, enquiries and feedback from customers.