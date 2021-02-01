Qualified teachers a challenge for Suva Special School

Finding qualified teachers is a challenge for the Suva Special School.

Celebrating World Autism Awareness Day, Head Teacher Narend Prasad revealed no teacher at the school is qualified to care for students with special needs.

Prasad says they have 20 teachers and despite not being qualified to care for special needs children, they try their hardest to ensure they provide the best for them.

“We don’t have trained teachers for the school, these teachers are only from Primary School. We are providing them with skills and knowledge through professional development sessions to upgrade their knowledge.”

Prasad says they working closely collaborating with parents and relevant stakeholders as more awareness is needed to help them.

Suva Special School has 96 students where 30 are autistic.