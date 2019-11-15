Qionibaravi allegedly suspended as SODELPA GS

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi has expressed her disappointment in the decision made by the Working Committee who allegedly suspended her from her position.

In a statement to the media, Qionibaravi said she convened a meeting of the Working Committee yesterday at the Party office.

She claims that a complaint from the SODELPA USA President was tabled towards the end of the meeting where she was requested to leave the room, as the Working Committee purportedly suspended her from the position as General Secretary.

Qionibaravi claims that she was not afforded natural justice by Acting President Vijay Singh and the Committee when they decided to suspend her.

The Tailevu North constituency representative says she was not informed of the nature of the complaint that was tabled yesterday by the SODELPA USA President.

It is understood that Qionibaravi stepped down from the General Secretary position in 2019 and was directed by the Supervisor of Election on April 27th, 2020 to step into the same position and organize the meetings of the Working Committee, Management Board and Annual General Assembly, which are urgently required after the recent High Court decision.

The High Court on the 23rd of April declared that the acceptance of Qionibaravi’s retrospective resignation as the Party’s General Secretary is unlawful, invalid and ineffective.

Following the High Court ruling, Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem reinstated Qionibaravi to her position as GS.

Addressing the Party’s finances, Qionibaravi says the complaints relating to the mismanagement of SODELPA funds are unfounded and are based on misinformation.