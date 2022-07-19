Qiliho wants hard drugs in exhibit destroyed

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho wants all hard drugs in their exhibit destroyed.

Speaking to FBC News, Qiliho says some hard drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine seized some years ago are still in their exhibit.

He says they are trying to obtain court orders to have them destroyed as in the past substance have gone missing.

“Drugs have gone missing from our exhibit room. I admit that and that’s under investigation and people that are involved in that are taken to court and there is also a general perception that that continues to happen. We’ve tightened up on that. That’s one of the measures that we’ve taken so that we destroy all the drugs exhibit so that officers don’t get tempted.”

Qiliho says officers who took hard drugs were lured and paid big money to take out hard drugs from the exhibit. He says this is not unique to Fiji and officers are reminded of their role to destroy the drugs and not contribute to the problem.