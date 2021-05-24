Home

Qiliho to resume official duties from tomorrow

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 4, 2021 3:00 pm
Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho will resume duties from tomorrow and Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu will revert back to Deputy Commissioner.

Tudravu acknowledges the government for having faith in his ability to lead the organization while the Commissioner was away on study leave.

He says the opportunity while challenging and demanding, has been one of the greatest achievements of his policing career.

He adds that it has been an honour to lead a strong workforce of over 4,000 who have dedicated their lives to serving the people of Fiji.

He also thanked all police officers and their families, members of the community, law enforcement stakeholders locally, regionally and internationally for all their support.

He adds the organization continues to provide all necessary support towards government’s COVID containment and mitigation efforts as well as a core responsibility of the maintenance of law and order, the preservation of the peace and the protection of life and property.

