Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|
Full Coverage

News

Qiliho remembers November 2000 mutiny

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 4:58 pm
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho has paid tribute to loyalist soldiers who died in the November 2nd mutiny at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in the year 2000.

Rebel soldiers who supported coup leader George Speight had mounted an attack at QEB attempting to bring down the then Commander RFMF, Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama.

Three loyalist soldiers were killed in the firefight on that fateful day 21 years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier-General Qiliho says a church service was held at QEB this morning in remembrance of the soldiers who gave their lives.

“This morning November 2nd is the day the mutiny happened at QEB. And I keep reminding my counterparts in the military that we also lost two police officers in the year 2000, Raj in the Qiolevu ambush and Sewale in the rampage through the towns and the city by the rebels at the time.”

The Police Commissioner likened the defeat of rebel soldiers at QEB in 2000, to the spirit of Diwali, where good triumphed over evil.

“Straight out of there to come here and celebrate Diwali, the light over darkness is a good feeling to remember those two as well, how good as triumphed in the end over the evil that came about the mutineers and those who did the events of 2000.”

Diwali celebrations were also held at the Fiji Police Headquarters with the head of the institution reminding officers that they had a responsibility as law enforcement officers to protect all that is good.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.