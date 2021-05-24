Qiliho remembers November 2000 mutiny

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho has paid tribute to loyalist soldiers who died in the November 2nd mutiny at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in the year 2000.

Rebel soldiers who supported coup leader George Speight had mounted an attack at QEB attempting to bring down the then Commander RFMF, Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama.

Three loyalist soldiers were killed in the firefight on that fateful day 21 years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier-General Qiliho says a church service was held at QEB this morning in remembrance of the soldiers who gave their lives.

“This morning November 2nd is the day the mutiny happened at QEB. And I keep reminding my counterparts in the military that we also lost two police officers in the year 2000, Raj in the Qiolevu ambush and Sewale in the rampage through the towns and the city by the rebels at the time.”

The Police Commissioner likened the defeat of rebel soldiers at QEB in 2000, to the spirit of Diwali, where good triumphed over evil.

“Straight out of there to come here and celebrate Diwali, the light over darkness is a good feeling to remember those two as well, how good as triumphed in the end over the evil that came about the mutineers and those who did the events of 2000.”

Diwali celebrations were also held at the Fiji Police Headquarters with the head of the institution reminding officers that they had a responsibility as law enforcement officers to protect all that is good.