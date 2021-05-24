Qiliho praises female officer’s achievements

Unaisi Vuniwaqa has been praised for her achievements made as the former Commissioner to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Vuniwaqa was the head of the UN’s largest peacekeeping mission.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says this has opened doors for other Fijian Officers.

Qiliho thanked Vuniwaqa for representing Fiji and the Fiji Police Force as the head of the largest UN peacekeeping mission.

Vuniwaqa says her ability to rise to the rank of UNMISS Commissioner was only possible through the backing of the government and the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

She says she will continue to give back to the organization as a show of appreciation for the support given to her throughout her 35-year policing career.

The former UNMISS Commissioner and former Fiji Senior Superintendent of Police presented a traditional sevusevu in acknowledgment to the Commissioner.