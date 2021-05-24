Home

Qiliho calls for a strengthened regional policing network

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 4:08 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police heads across the Pacific have been urged to formulate strategies to ensure training programs continue.

Fiji’s Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho made this call during the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and Police Training Advisory Group biannual meeting conducted via virtual conference today.

Qiliho says they need to draw from experiences faced during the global pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho adds the pandemic had impacted training opportunities in the Pacific, and it was imperative for the PPTAG working group to identify and formulate workable solutions.

He says networking is vital to ensure the relevance of pacific policing efforts.

The PPTAG working committee will meet again next Tuesday.

