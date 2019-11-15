Qereqeretabua wants online bullying to stop

National Federation Party Member of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua wants infamous Facebook commentator to be charged by police.

Qereqeretabua says while she’s satisfied that Kumar was sacked by the Education Ministry she wants to see police investigations lead to charges against him.

Kumar had posted numerous videos and comments on Facebook, claiming to have a pornographic video of the NFP MP, and repeatedly attacked her character.

Article continues after advertisement

Qereqeretabua today says such behaviour needs to end.

“This is much bigger than just me, this is an opportunity for me as a woman in parliament to stand up for the people less strong and confident than me, this attack on me is not only an attack on me but also an attack also on women and an attack on young people who want to aspire to public office.”

The NFP MP says she is eagerly awaiting the completion of investigations against Kumar, adding that since his social media attacks surfaced, she has had to repeatedly answer questions from friends and families.

She claims that she’s also had to tell people not to take the law into their own hands and let the police do their work.