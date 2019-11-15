Qereqeretabua has no comments on Kumar

National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua says she has no comments on social media attacks against her.

Qereqeretabua was at the centre of a series of Facebook posts and videos by self-styled Publisher of his Facebook page Kishore Kumar claiming he had in his possession a pornographic video of her.

Responding to FBC News yesterday afternoon, the MP says the matter is now with the police, the Ministry of Education and the Online Safety Commission and she expects them to deal with it expeditiously.

Kumar meanwhile, has not responded to requests from FBC News to see evidence of the so-called pornographic video.

Instead, he is now claiming that his account name has been duplicated and these accounts are pretending to be him, using his name and photo, and damaging his name.

Late yesterday, Kumar removed all his previous videos where he attacked NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua and claimed to have a pornographic video of her.

This happened soon after he was suspended pending investigations for possible breaches of the Civil Service Code of Conduct.

Kumar was a Computer Science teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Despite having previously commented and posted publicly on Facebook, he has told FBC News that he cannot give interviews without permission from the Education Minister.

He also says that he is working with Facebook to increase security on his account.