Qauia teenager charged for breaching containment

An 18-year-old was charged for exiting the containment area in Qauia, Lami without proper clearance.

Police say the teenager is part of the 24 people arrested for breaching health and curfew related restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Southern Division recorded the most number of arrests with 21 reports while three were from the Eastern division.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven of the 21 arrests were for breach of curfew and 14 for social gatherings.

Tudravu adds four people were arrested at Jittu Estate, Suva as they were found drunk during curfew and were also involved in a brawl.

Two others were arrested from the same area for breaching curfew as well.

Eight people were arrested for drinking kava at Reba Circle, Nadera while three youth were arrested for gambling at Laqere Settlement.

From the Eastern Division, an 18-year-old student was arrested for playing touch rugby at Davuilevu while others fled and two were arrested at Vanuadina Village for drinking liquor.

The Commissioner adds it’s the continuous breach of health restrictions on a daily basis is sad as it’s happening within the containment areas.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard