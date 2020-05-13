Qauia residents unite to repair deteriorating bridge

Hundreds of Fijians in Qauia settlement, Lami have banded together to repair their bridge where work is long overdue.

Qauia Development Committee Chair Viliame Kaloa says the bridge was built in the 1960s and has only been upgraded twice.

The wooden bridge is rotting and poses threat to hundreds of Fijians in the community.

Article continues after advertisement

Kaloa says it is the only way in and out of Qauia during the rainy season.

“We are so concern for the life of our children going to school and also the elders in this place. This is the only access that we have during those times and we are facing a lot of difficulties when it floods in this area.”

Kaloa says the bridge has withstood many storms, but recent floods have further weakened the structure forcing them to take action.

He says former residents who now residing overseas are funding the project while the youth of the community have agreed to do the hard work.

The community also confirmed the government is providing some technical support and Kaloa says the construction of the bridge has allowed brainstorming for other developments planned for the future.