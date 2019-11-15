Ignite4Change has conveyed their condolences to the late former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase.

Coordinator Broderick Mervyn says Qarase was an optimistic figure throughout his era.

He says many Fijian youths around the world are indebted to Laisenia Qarase as they understood his way of thought.

Mervyn says Qarase tried to rebuild the broken heart of Fiji, regain the vitality of the free people and set strong relationships with Fiji’s international partners.

Qarase will be laid to rest in his village Mavana in Vanua Balavu.

He is survived by his wife Leba, 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.


















