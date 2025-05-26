Push to power up police posts

Community police posts across parts of Fiji are operating without formal recognition, proper staffing or basic resources.

This issue, according to Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is undermining the country’s ability to effectively respond to crime.

In high-demand areas like Nadi, Namaka, and the Mamanuca islands, police are running makeshift outposts using personnel pulled from already stretched mother stations.

These posts, located in Wailoaloa, Martintar and Votualevu have no officially established positions, no dedicated vehicles and minimal infrastructure.



The Commissioner states that the Force is doing what it can to meet public expectations, but the current arrangement is unsustainable.

“I already told the Honorable Deputy Prime Minister that in our in our budget this year we’ll try and have the formalization of all these community posts so that we can have our intention is to push manpower to all community posts around Fiji.”

In Nadi, the ratio stands at one officer for every 495 people, well above manageable levels while in some posts, just two officers are trying to cover vast areas with a single vehicle.

Tudravu said a formal submission has been made to government to secure funding in the upcoming budget to properly establish these posts.

His proposal includes assigning 12 officers to each post and equipping them with essential tools including transport, computers and where needed, boats for maritime policing.

While these temporary posts are already making a difference with reported drops in crime, the Commissioner warned that their success is fragile without structural support.

He emphasised that these posts were set up in response to community demand but are not officially part of the force’s establishment.

He also responded to concerns about the visibility of police patrols in known red-light zones.

The Commissioner shared the Force is often criticized regardless of its approach being labelled either too passive or too aggressive.

Only the Tourist Police Unit is structured for high-engagement patrols, while other divisions are limited by resources and personnel.

As crime figures continue to show Nadi outpacing Namaka and Lautoka in reported offences, the Commissioner maintained that formalising community posts is critical to improving police coverage and response, not just in the Western Division but across the country.

Tudravu shared this during the Nadi Business Forum.

