Pupils will be expelled for continuous indiscipline

Students who continue to bully others, use drugs, and are truant from school will be expelled.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, has issued a stern warning following concerns over indiscipline.

Akbar says these matters will be taken seriously and students will be taken to task.

The Ministry recently teamed up with the Police Force to curb the recurring issues.

“Any child found loitering during school hours will be taken to the nearest police stations or police post, your parents will be asked to come and take you home. In terms of bullying I am going to reiterate this now we have zero tolerance for bullying. We still give you chances, you are counselled by people, your parents will be involved but if the school head tells us that this child is not changing their behaviour, bullying, drugs, etc. Then we will expel you from the school.”

Akbar says the Head of the School is mandated to report any case of bullying.

“If you are a bully I am saying you should watch out. We will come after you. Nobody has the right to bully anybody else. You all are equal in an education institution, you are here to study, and we are here to provide you with that, end of story.”

Akbar also confirms that Police are still investigating cases of alleged assaults involving students from two different schools in Tailevu.