Puna thanks PM Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been applauded for his exemplary leadership in strengthening the Pacific region’s solidarity.

This came as the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum ended in Suva yesterday.

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for his unwavering support and commitment to uniting the Pacific Family.

He also says Bainimarama provided a vision and way forward for the region, to work together and build a resilient and inclusive Blue Pacific Continent.

Puna says PIF faced a number of struggles over the course of the past 12 months, but Bainimarama brought the Pacific family back together, and drove the organisation to produce a blueprint for its long-term survival and prosperity.

Fiji assumed the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum in August 2021, under the leadership of Prime Minister Bainimarama.

Cook Islands will host the 2023 meeting.