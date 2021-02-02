Home

TC ANA
Puna replaces Taylor as PIF Secretary General

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 12:15 pm
Cook Islands former Prime Minister Henry Puna. [Source: RNZ]

Cook Islands former Prime Minister Henry Puna has been appointed the new Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Puna’s appointment signals the conclusion of Secretary-General Dame Meg Taylor’s tenure after having served in the role for over six years.

Fiji’s contender was former Foreign Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola while others included Tongan economist Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua, and Jimmie Rodgers of Solomon Islands.

During the Special Leaders Retreat overnight, PIF leaders also acknowledged the region’s efforts to manage the spread of the COVID-19.

Leaders also welcomed support from Australia and New Zealand to secure vaccines for all Pacific people with a commitment of  one hundred percent coverage.

