Pulses imports costs $12.5m annually

Fiji imports about 398 metric tonnes of assorted pulses annually valued at $12.5million.

This will now be reduced following the release of the new Jaagriti pigeon pea variety in Korovuto, Nadi after 15 years of research conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy says their main challenge is the dependency on imported food.

“Pigeon pea – part of the pulses which is important in terms of food security, which is very important in terms of national economy because we are able to grown all that we require. We will be able to save round about $12.5million dollars’ worth of imports that we can channel to other activities.”

Dr Reddy says they also export on average of 44 metric tonnes of assorted pulses valued at $0.3million annually.

In 2019, 216 hectares of land was cultivated with pulse and 9,600 farmers were engaged to help harvest 2,240 metric tonnes, an increase of 430 tonnes as compared to 2018.