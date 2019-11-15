Pullman Nadi Bay Resort on mortgagee sale

The Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji is up for mortgagee sale.

The Fiji Development Bank has published a tender for the resort and an adjacent property in Wailoaloa Nadi, developed by Travel World Resorts Limited.

A subsidiary of the Gokal group of companies, Travel World completed and opened the Pullman Resort last May managed by global operator Accor Hospitality.

FBC News understands the Travel World owes more than $40 million dollars to the FDB and other debtors.

The Bank is now inviting tenders for the resort and 2.8 hectares of vacant land.

Construction Company Western Builders has also filed a Winding Up application against the resort for monies owed.