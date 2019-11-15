Public urged to update themselves as TD moves closer

Fijians being urged to continually update themselves on the movement of Tropical Depression 03F and the associated weather it is excepted to bring.

The system was located about 270km northwest of Rotuma or about 780km north-northwest of Labasa at midday.

Close to its centre the Depression is expected to have average winds of up to 45 km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr.

The depression is expected to gradually intensify into a tropical cyclone tomorrow with average wind speeds close to the centre of 65km/hr with momentary gusts to 95km/hr.

It is moving south-southwest at 10km/hr.

The projected path of the system remains towards Rotuma and Fiji.

FBC News understands once the system develops into a category one Tropical Cyclone it will track south towards the West of Rotuma.

By tonight it will start to affect Western parts of the Fiji group.

The system will track towards the Yasawa, Mamanuca Group and Western parts of Fiji, the Coral Coast, Vatulele, Beqa, Kadavu, Southern Lomaiviti and the Southern Lau Group.

The National Disaster Management Office is reminding Fijians to know their cyclone evacuation plan and tie down things which could be blown away by the wind.

Mariners are advised to refrain from unnecessary movement especially as the system moves closer.