Public urged to remain indoors during rainfall

Fijians are being cautioned to stay out of the rain during the Christmas long weekend.

The Department of Environment says there is a possibility of slightly acidic rainfall in Fiji due to increased sulfur dioxide concentrations stemming from the recent volcanic eruption in Tonga.

As a precautionary measure, the Department of Environment is advising members of the public to remain indoors during rain showers and cover rainwater storage tanks.

The Department says they will continue to monitor the situation.

The Department of Environment also reiterates that Fiji’s air remains safe to breathe as the sulfur dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere are at high altitudes.