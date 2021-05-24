Home

Public transport advised to adhere to protocols

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:24 am

Public transportation providers are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-SAFE protocols put in place by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Transport.

These protocols are built on the directives issued in April 2021, mandating all bus, minibus and taxi drivers to wear masks and disallow passengers who do not wear a mask.

Hand sanitization and temperature checks are to be conducted at the beginning and end of the shift.

The vehicle must also be sanitised between trips.

The statement further says that Public transport must operate with 50% capacity and taxis only 3 passengers are permitted.

However, three days ago taxis have been carrying only two passengers per trip.

Public transport movement must be within the respective zones.

Any person who fails to comply with the mandatory requirements in this Protocol as ordered by the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or both under the Public Health Act 1935.

 

