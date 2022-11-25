[Source: Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) / Facebook]

Public-private partnerships need to continue in order to generate a sustainable pandemic recovery for Fiji.

This was said by President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in his opening address at the TOPEX 2022 Conference at the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort yesterday.

He encouraged delegates of the two-day conference to be mindful of how the private sector can continue to strengthen its partnership with the Government.

Ratu Wiliame says the private and public sector have worked hand-in-hand to develop and implement policies, respond to COVID-19, power recovery, open international borders, and galvanize trade negotiations to keep our businesses and the Fijian economy alive.

Meanwhile Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey says although businesses are the engines of the economy, enterprises flourish through the environment and structure created by governments.

He says FCEF is privileged to have direct access to Government ministries to raise critical issues which impact the functions of businesses.