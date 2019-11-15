Public is safe and Fiji remains COVID-19 contained: Dr Fong

The Health Ministry has stressed that Fijians must not panic following yesterday’s announcement of our first COVID-19 related death.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the 66-year-old deceased was a border quarantine case who was safely identified and isolated early.

Dr Fong says the public is safe and Fiji remains a COVID-19 contained country.

“Usually when there is a death related to COVID-19 it implies a huge outbreak of sorts. It implies some degree of public panic and we would like to reiterate this is a border quarantine case. There were irredeemable complications that could not be reversed that he developed therefore he does not represent any manner of a lockdown or any change in the status of our country as we stand.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says with the Ministry devastated with the loss – it’s important to note the deceased contracted the virus while in India.

“In many other countries, news of the first death due to the virus has signaled an intensifying of the outbreak. This is not the case for Fiji – the virus is not present in Fijian communities nor is there any risk of infection among the Fijian public.”

The 66-year-old man was Fiji’s first border quarantine case who was returning to Fiji after receiving surgical treatment in India for a longstanding cardiac condition.

The Ministry adds despite best efforts by healthcare professionals – the man passed away in the isolation ward at the Lautoka Hospital on Thursday due to complications from the virus.