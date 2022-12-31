Public Holiday announcement welcomed

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan has welcomed the government’s announcement to legislate Girmit Day as a public holiday, calling it a historic occasion.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier announced that this public holiday will honour the settlers from India who began arriving to Fiji in 1897.

Karthigeyan says the Girmit Descendants have been an integral part of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“So historic occasion and this announcement to make it a public holiday is indeed most welcome and is highly appreciated by not just the Fiji Indian community but the wider community in this country.”

Apart from this, Ratu Sukuna Day public holiday will also be reinstated.

Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen Association President Peni Volavola has welcomed the announcement.

“The young generation, our children, our grandchildren they should also learn the history of our people, the history of our country which also includes Statesman.”

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day was a national public holiday in Fiji until 2010 and used to be celebrated annually on the last Monday of May while Girmit Day is marked on 14th May each year.