Public consultation on Informal Settlement Lot Allocation Policy

The Ministry of Housing and Community Development is now working on a new Informal Settlement Lot Allocation Policy to curb the increasing number of efforts by some Fijians to manipulate the housing system.

Minister Premila Kumar says the policy that is currently applicable for the lot allocation is nineteen-years-old and it is crucial to establish a fairer system to assist those who are in the lower-income bracket.

Kumar says the Ministry is working on upgrading and formalizing several informal settlements and upon completion, ninety-nine-year leases will be issued to settlers within the upgraded settlements.

She says the issues surrounding informal settlements have changed significantly since then and it is time to bring in new policies to solve current issues.

“The new policy will be targeting four key areas. The first one is how the lots will be allocated, who qualifies, and who doesn’t? What are some of the criteria one has to meet before he or she is given a lot. The second area under consideration is the cost of the lot and the third area is the government subsidy.”

Under the new policy, restrictions will be placed to stop people from selling subsidized lots, by way of caveat.

“If someone decides to sell the land because he or she is migrating or for some other reason then they have to seek permission or approval from the Ministry of Housing and Community Development and while assessing the request the Ministry will recover the subsidized amount by the government. we want to stop people who want to profiteer from these subsidized lots.”

We understand that there may be genuine cases, for example, migration, where the recipients will need to dispose of their properties. In such instances, the lot recipient will have to seek the consent of the Ministry. The Ministry will ensure that the recipient refunds the total subsidy received from the sale proceeds.”

The Minister adds the draft policy has been discussed at the Cabinet-level and with the updates from the Public Consultation, the final policy is expected to be tabled for Cabinet decision in January next year.

The Public Consultation will commence from next Thursday and this will be held in the Central, Western, and Northern divisions respectively.

The draft policy is available on the Ministry website – www.housing.gov.fj and members of the public can also provide online feedback by clicking the icon for Feedback on the Home Page on the website.