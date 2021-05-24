Public allowed at Nadi Airport International Arrivals

Home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 7, 2022 12:00 pm
[File Photo]

A few more COVID-19 protocols have been lifted at the Nadi International Airport.

From today, Fijians are allowed to meet their loved ones at the international arrivals terminal.

However, Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu says the COVID-19 health protocols will still be enforced, especially mask wearing which is still mandatory at the airport.

Article continues after advertisement

“For a high risk area like the airport where there is an influx of people we need to just provide some form of protection not only for the passengers but the employees.”

Vaccination cards will also be checked at the Airport entrance.

