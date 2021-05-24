Psychosocial support services for students

School child protection officers will undergo psychosocial support services training to help students who will be resuming school after six months.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says students have missed face-to-face teaching and learning in a classroom for almost six months and now is the time to bring them to school with safety and care.

Kumar says they are mindful that many students and teachers will need psychosocial support and the Ministry has been working with UNICEF and DFAT to provide refresher training to 35 counselors who are put in clusters to provide support.

She is also urging heads of schools to prepare the school environment and classrooms to welcome their students.

“Schools have their free education grant to use and to make all necessary arrangements for safe reopening based on COVID safe school reopening protocol. Heads of schools can seek guidance from the Divisional and District officers in their preparations.”

She says virtual training of the heads of schools started on Tuesday and they have prepared the school environment to ensure it adheres to health and safety measures.

The Ministry of Health officials will visit schools to check the facility before clearance is given.