Psychosocial support for children in cyclone affected areas critical

Save the Children Fiji says it is important for children to come out of their fears after any natural disaster.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says their teams have been on the ground for the past three weeks, carrying out assessments.

She adds children are among the most vulnerable groups during and after a natural disaster experiencing a range of stressors.

“ Our teams in the field have reported that there are a lot children who have been traumatized and are dealing with that trauma at the moment, the experience they had which was quiet life threatening when the cyclone passed over. So they are quiet distressed at the moment. These children and the adults in the community and so there is a great need for psychosocial support.”

Ali says their teams have been on the ground establishing child friendly spaces to ensure children are in the protected environment.

She adds they are also focusing on children sanitation and hygiene needs.