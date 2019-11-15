Psychosocial support crucial for returning peacekeepers

The United Nations will be working with the peacekeeping stakeholders in Fiji to provide the necessary psychosocial support needed for returning soldiers.

The UN Resident Coordinator highlighted that this will ensure returning peacekeepers who may have had a traumatic experience during deployment have access to help.

First Female Peacekeeping Commander Colonel Litea Seruiratu says exposure to extreme conflicts and threat can affect peacekeepers mental health.

“The exposure to the threats and conflicts and we have seen this with women. The ability to process what they have gone through and I’m glad that we will be afforded these opportunities in the military and for the Police as well.”

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says while peacekeepers are vital in maintaining global peace, they need to be accorded the right support.

“What I feel in terms of our psychosocial support, we need to think about the psychosocial support that we provide to returning peacekeepers. Many of them very proud to have served but some of them have told me some horrendous stories and I have no doubt has left a deep impact on them and their families. Anything we can do together as an international community that is in Suva to support returning peacekeepers.”

The military has also welcomed the new initiative.

Fijian peacekeepers have been commended globally as an important stakeholder to ensuring peace in some of the world’s most conflicted countries.