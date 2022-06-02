St Giles Director of Nursing, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu.

An estimate by the World Health Organization shows that thirteen percent of the adult population in any given country has mental illness.

St Giles Director of Nursing, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu, says in Fiji’s context, three percent of the total adult population is likely to have a severe mental disorder, and another 10% are estimated to have a mild to moderate disorder.

Nasorovakawalu says they have forecasted that more than 70, 000 Fijians have mental illness and some are yet to be identified.

“For us currently with 2017 we have about 800,000 plus population in Fiji and with 13 percent, 10 percent is mild to moderate and three percent is severe. Severe are the ones admitted here. When we calculate 30 percent of 800,000, it comes to a little more than 10,000.”

Nasorovakawalu says they use psychosocial assessment to analyze the patients.

She adds that there has been a notable increase in admissions at the psychiatric hospital over the past few years.