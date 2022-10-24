Psychologists and counselors play a critical role in FCS

Fiji Corrections Service Suva Centre.

The Fiji Corrections Service is working with the Ministry of Economy and other stakeholders to ensure psychologists and counsellors are available in all major facilities across the country.

FCS Commissioner Francis Kean says currently, there is a psychologist and two counsellors at the Naboro that are helping in the rehabilitation of inmates and assisting officers as well.

Kean adds while psychologists and counsellors are available in all the divisions, their focus is on decentralizing services to other facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we are talking to our counterparts in the Ministry of Economy to hopefully increase the number in this particular area of our work. They bring about a lot of professionalism in the delivery of our rehabilitation program.”

Kean adds that these professionals play a critical role in unearthing criminality in a person.

He adds that psychologists and counsellors have undergone the necessary training and their contribution is valuable in identifying the root cause of a person’s criminal behaviour.