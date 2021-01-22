Home

Psychological support for quarantined Fijians

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 27, 2021 12:50 pm

About seventy-percent of people who have been in quarantine facilities face a high level of stress, fear, frustration and anxiety.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says this was one of their findings after counselling over 1,000 people who’ve been quarantined – including frontline workers.

Singh adds they’ve been providing this essential service at the Lautoka Hospital since March last year with face to face counselling for serious mental or emotional cases.

“We provided counselling over phones. So we visit the quarantine centres, we speak to the guest through the telephone and we are able to screen them if they have any pressing concern and we are able to provide intervention space on that.”

She also highlighted that a good number of Fijians have been identified for long-term counselling and psycho-social support services.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in quarantine facilities since the 16th of this month.

