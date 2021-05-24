PSV stakeholders urged to participate in consultations

Minibus operators and rental permit holders are being urged to come forward and provide feedback on matters relating to their permit policies and processes.

The consultations, which began today, will be held throughout the country.

Land Transport Authority Board Chair, James Sowane says these meetings are very important.

Sowane adds the LTA is focused on reviewing various policies and processes to align them with the current socio-economic situation.

He adds they also want to facilitate the ease of doing business and provide equal opportunities to stakeholders.

LTA is strongly urging all PSV permit holders to attend the consultations so they can directly raise their concerns.

The LTA is also accepting written submissions.