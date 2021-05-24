PSV stakeholders’ consultations continue

The Land Transport Authority continues to urges Hire, Minibus, and Rental permit holders to attend stakeholder consultations.

LTA says their consultations will continue next week in the Western and Northern Division, following their first successful discussions yesterday for the Central Division.

It adds that these consultations are being held to get permit holders’ feedback and input on matters relating to their permit policies, processes and their industry.

LTA Board Chairman, James Sowane says these meetings are very important and urged relevant stakeholders to attend.

Sowane says following their Board’s series of meetings with the Minister for Economy and Minister for Transport respectively, they are focused on reviewing various LTA policies and processes to align them to be relevant to the current socio-economic situation and trading environment to play their part in facilitating ease of doing business and equal opportunities for stakeholders.

He has strongly urged all PSV permit holders who fall under these categories to attend, so they can communicate to us directly what their concerns are, either through a verbal presentation or through written submissions.

Sowane says these consultations are important as they enable LTA to interact and communicate with valued stakeholders, and learn of their experiences, perspectives, needs, and difficulties.