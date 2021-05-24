Home

News

PSV operators welcome spike in festive travel

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 12:04 pm

Public service vehicle operators are welcoming increased travel during this festive season.

Sunbeam Bus, one of the few long-haul bus providers in Fiji, says they were able to make half a day’s trips in less than an hour as there were a lot of passengers travelling to and from the Western division.

Bus Checker, Semi Raqeu says today is a bit quieter when compared to last week, but people are still showing up in numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last week on Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, we loaded seven buses. But now we just load the first one.”

This industry is slowly making a comeback after being affected by travel restrictions enforced during the pandemic.

