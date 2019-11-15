PSV drivers warned to adhere to code of conduct

68 taxi drivers nationwide were fined last month for violating the Public Service Vehicle code of conduct.

The PSV code of conduct outlines that drivers must not wear round-neck Tee-shirts with cut off sleeves, hats beanies, chokers, earrings or have a facial piercing.

The Land Transport Authority says some of these drivers were also fined for wearing flip-flops and slippers which are also prohibited.

Article continues after advertisement

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson stressed PSV drivers must avoid talking to passengers unless it is for safety or matters relating to the journey.

He says all PSV drivers are to adhere to this conduct as non-compliance will result in a penalty of $50 and a maximum fine of $500 or three months imprisonment for the driver.