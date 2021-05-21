Home

PSRU recovers body of Asian national

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 4:59 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Police Special Response Unit divers have recovered the body of the Asian national who jumped into the sea on Friday afternoon in Suva.

PSRU Divers were deployed to Millers Wharf to retrieve the body.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the investigation into the incident continues.

Tudravu says while most of the organization’s efforts are being focused on the containment of the current pandemic, this does not take away the core function of the Fiji Police Force.

He adds they continue to assist in any other policing aspects when needed.

