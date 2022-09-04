PSGDN trains NMOs on ‘Effective LGBTQI Rights Advocacy’

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network has successfully concluded a nine and a half-day virtual training on ‘Effective LGBTQI Rights Advocacy’ for its National Member Organizations across the Pacific.

The training aims to increase the knowledge and confidence of NMOs and strengthen their capacities in developing effective LGBTQI rights advocacy strategies that focus on key issues affecting them, including ending violence and discrimination against Pacific Islanders of Diverse Sexual Orientations and Gender Identities & Expressions and Sex Characteristics (PIDSOGIESC+).

PSGDN Chief Executive Isikeli Vulavou says the organization recognizes the need to increase and improve the advocacy capacity of NMOs who are at the forefront of fighting for their rights.

Vulavou says the training provided queer advocates with all the necessary tools and guidelines that would equip them to advocate more effectively with different levels of society and the stakeholders that influence these different spaces.

A total of 23 participants from Kiribati, Tuvalu, Palau, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, PNG, and Fiji participated in the training, which was supported by UN Women through the Spotlight Initiative.