PSGDN conducts workshops to build resilience

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network concluded their three-day virtual workshop aimed at building the resilience of the Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Queer and Intersex communities in the region.

Chief Executive Isikeli Vulavou says the training also involved identifying and establishing processes and tactics to build a stronger transgender community.

He says they also carried out a week-long awareness of Tran’s issues on social media.

The theme for this year is Resilience – with a focus on creating a space where people of all races, genders, abilities, and classes can come together as a community.

“The theme is very reflective of Pacific Islanders and the day is a great opportunity for the region to pause and remember those we have lost, and also to help raise awareness about persistent transphobia, stigma, and discrimination experienced by the trans-community in the Pacific and the urgent need for something to be done about it.”

Over 25 participants took part in the three-day session as they also discussed the challenges faced in their societies and discussed policies and ways to deal with them.